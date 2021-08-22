Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 445,883 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,832 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.12% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $13,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 332.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.25.

In related news, CEO Robert Binder sold 36,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $1,176,838.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,682,066.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $23.63 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.67. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $14.15 and a twelve month high of $34.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 2.83.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.93) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.00) by $0.07. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 14,870.70% and a negative return on equity of 65.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.78) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 74.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

