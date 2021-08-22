Alliancebernstein L.P. Reduces Stock Holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,742 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.16% of Encompass Health worth $12,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 12.9% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,251,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,467,000 after buying an additional 142,797 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 9.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 780,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,928,000 after buying an additional 70,509 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Encompass Health by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Encompass Health by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 10,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in Encompass Health by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 20,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EHC opened at $77.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.12. Encompass Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.44 and a fifty-two week high of $89.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.12.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 19.49%. Encompass Health’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Encompass Health from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.88.

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

