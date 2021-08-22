Alliancebernstein L.P. Reduces Stock Position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,358 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.12% of Bunge worth $13,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Bunge in the first quarter worth $25,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Bunge in the first quarter worth $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bunge in the first quarter worth $31,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bunge in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Bunge in the first quarter valued at $48,000. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BG opened at $73.62 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Bunge Limited has a 12-month low of $43.41 and a 12-month high of $92.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.65.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.01. Bunge had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 28.91%. Equities analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.30%.

In other news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $13,859,076.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,327 shares in the company, valued at $830,476.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total transaction of $13,784,121.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $825,719.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on BG. Barclays increased their target price on Bunge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Bunge from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Bunge from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bunge from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

Bunge Profile

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

