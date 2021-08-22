Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 122,689 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 26.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 337,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,689 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $13,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 1,345.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 325.0% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in British American Tobacco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. 4.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BTI opened at $36.99 on Friday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a twelve month low of $31.60 and a twelve month high of $41.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.38. The stock has a market cap of $78.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

A number of brokerages have commented on BTI. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy”.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

