Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 13,400 Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 737,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,400 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.34% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $13,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBRA. Sarasin & Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,079,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $176,000. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 272,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,739,000 after buying an additional 67,345 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 82.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 898,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,599,000 after purchasing an additional 406,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SBRA shares. TheStreet downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.88.

Shares of SBRA stock opened at $15.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.86 and a 1 year high of $19.01. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -171.09 and a beta of 1.51.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.98). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative net margin of 4.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. As a group, analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.79%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

