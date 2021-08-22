Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 13,899 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,276 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,899 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.09% of GoDaddy worth $13,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GDDY. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in GoDaddy by 176.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in GoDaddy by 238.2% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in GoDaddy in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in GoDaddy by 737.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in GoDaddy by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

GDDY has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of GoDaddy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.92.

In other GoDaddy news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $77,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,852. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total transaction of $264,296.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,843,976.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,014 shares of company stock valued at $352,963 in the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:GDDY opened at $70.46 on Friday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.66 and a 52 week high of $93.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 62.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.99.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). GoDaddy had a net margin of 5.43% and a negative return on equity of 277.41%. The firm had revenue of $931.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($4.06) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

