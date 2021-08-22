Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 19,982 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 168,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,982 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.14% of Commerce Bancshares worth $12,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CBSH. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $476,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,844,000 after buying an additional 42,949 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,040,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,391,000 after buying an additional 47,018 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 6,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 11,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. 64.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBSH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.20.

NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $69.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.25. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.50 and a 12 month high of $83.06.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $347.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.54 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 39.73% and a return on equity of 16.44%. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 36.08%.

Commerce Bancshares Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

