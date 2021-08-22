Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 7,072 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,072 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Seagen were worth $11,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGEN. Redmile Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagen during the 1st quarter valued at $130,118,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 849.3% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 913,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,874,000 after acquiring an additional 817,452 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Seagen during the 1st quarter valued at $99,220,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 209.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 966,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,155,000 after acquiring an additional 653,479 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 278.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 761,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,688,000 after acquiring an additional 559,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $82,375.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.41, for a total value of $111,362.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 120,750 shares of company stock valued at $18,451,372. Insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SGEN opened at $159.30 on Friday. Seagen Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.20 and a 12-month high of $213.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $153.28. The firm has a market cap of $28.98 billion, a PE ratio of 48.87 and a beta of 0.83.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.14. Seagen had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 25.06%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Seagen from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Seagen in a report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $254.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Seagen in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “inline” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Seagen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.75.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

