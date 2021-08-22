Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 86,237 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 315,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 86,237 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.08% of Arch Capital Group worth $12,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 197.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 155.5% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth $127,000. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $42.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.24. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $27.41 and a 1 year high of $42.36. The firm has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 21.77%. On average, equities analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.25.

In other news, SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $1,481,625.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,289.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $100,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $50,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.