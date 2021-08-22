Allianz SE (FRA:ALV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Allianz SE (FRA:ALV) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €226.67 ($266.67).

A number of brokerages have commented on ALV. Berenberg Bank set a €254.00 ($298.82) price target on Allianz in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a €222.00 ($261.18) price target on Allianz in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €230.00 ($270.59) target price on Allianz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a €226.00 ($265.88) target price on Allianz in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Get Allianz alerts:

Shares of ALV opened at €198.72 ($233.79) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €208.33. Allianz has a 52 week low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a 52 week high of €206.80 ($243.29).

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

See Also: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.