AllSafe Trading 0.2% Higher Over Last Week (ASAFE)

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. AllSafe has a market cap of $345,220.70 and approximately $373.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, AllSafe has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. One AllSafe coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0377 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.71 or 0.00057621 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001643 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001011 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000624 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About AllSafe

AllSafe is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

AllSafe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllSafe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AllSafe using one of the exchanges listed above.

