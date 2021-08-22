Alpaca Finance (ALPACA) Market Cap Reaches $192.24 Million

Alpaca Finance (CURRENCY:ALPACA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. During the last week, Alpaca Finance has traded up 24.1% against the dollar. One Alpaca Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $1.36 or 0.00002795 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Alpaca Finance has a market capitalization of $192.24 million and $51.78 million worth of Alpaca Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00055917 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.21 or 0.00130118 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.36 or 0.00157192 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003719 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,715.91 or 1.00283159 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $445.67 or 0.00917417 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,219.16 or 0.06626739 BTC.

About Alpaca Finance

Alpaca Finance’s total supply is 144,858,125 coins and its circulating supply is 141,603,872 coins. Alpaca Finance’s official Twitter account is @AlpacaFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpaca Finance is a leverage yield farming protocol built on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows yield farmers to earn a higher return by opening a leverage position. “

Buying and Selling Alpaca Finance

