Alpha Finance Lab Market Cap Achieves $474.23 Million (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (CURRENCY:ALPHA) traded up 17% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. Alpha Finance Lab has a market capitalization of $474.23 million and approximately $149.59 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded up 16.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can currently be purchased for about $1.17 or 0.00002375 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.41 or 0.00049662 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002833 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00011914 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002893 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (CRYPTO:ALPHA) is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 406,330,126 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io . The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is alphafinance.io . Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain. The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Finance Lab should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alpha Finance Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.

