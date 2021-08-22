Alpha Impact Price Down 4.4% This Week (IMPACT)

Alpha Impact (CURRENCY:IMPACT) traded 18.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. Alpha Impact has a total market cap of $16.33 million and $82,251.00 worth of Alpha Impact was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alpha Impact coin can now be purchased for $0.0503 or 0.00000101 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Alpha Impact has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002005 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002495 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00056422 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65.10 or 0.00130405 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $78.15 or 0.00156527 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003697 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49,837.89 or 0.99826161 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $454.51 or 0.00910386 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,249.23 or 0.06508255 BTC.

Alpha Impact Coin Profile

Alpha Impact’s total supply is 424,128,123 coins and its circulating supply is 324,347,373 coins. Alpha Impact’s official Twitter account is @AlphaImpact_fi

Alpha Impact Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Impact directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Impact should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alpha Impact using one of the exchanges listed above.

