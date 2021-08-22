Alpha Quark Token Market Cap Hits $72.78 Million (AQT)

Alpha Quark Token (CURRENCY:AQT) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. One Alpha Quark Token coin can currently be bought for $4.26 or 0.00008779 BTC on major exchanges. Alpha Quark Token has a total market cap of $72.78 million and $23.67 million worth of Alpha Quark Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Alpha Quark Token has traded down 11% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Alpha Quark Token Coin Profile

Alpha Quark Token is a coin. Alpha Quark Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,073,681 coins. The official website for Alpha Quark Token is alphaquark.io . Alpha Quark Token’s official Twitter account is @Alphaquark_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Quark is a global mobile application which enables people to transfer digital asset easily. Moreover, Alpha Quark provides services for purchasement of digitalized intangible assets such as intellectual property, supply them to the market through auction sales, and provides a service that allows trading of intellectual property rights between members. Alpha Quark Token (AQT) is ERC-20 compatible distributed on the Ethereum blockchain according to a related ERC-20 smart contract the “Alpha Quark Token”. “

Alpha Quark Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Quark Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Quark Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alpha Quark Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

