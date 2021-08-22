Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Position Lowered by Blue Chip Partners Inc.

Blue Chip Partners Inc. lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,906 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 3.9% of Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $27,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,422.00, for a total transaction of $3,354,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,367,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,429.38, for a total transaction of $7,288,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,864,471.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 465,752 shares of company stock valued at $323,857,048. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $30.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2,768.74. The company had a trading volume of 778,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348,554. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,644.48. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,406.55 and a 52-week high of $2,800.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.13 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,087.17.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

