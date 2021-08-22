Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 451,777 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,376 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.1% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Alphabet worth $1,132,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. 29.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,750.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,087.17.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $30.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2,768.74. 778,337 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,348,554. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,644.48. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,406.55 and a 1-year high of $2,800.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,730.44, for a total value of $37,923,081.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,889 shares in the company, valued at $37,923,081.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,422.00, for a total value of $3,354,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,367,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 465,752 shares of company stock worth $323,857,048. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

