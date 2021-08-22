Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Holdings Lessened by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.3% of Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. 29.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,429.38, for a total value of $7,288,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,707 shares in the company, valued at $13,864,471.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 4,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,781.88, for a total value of $11,277,741.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,637,531.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 465,752 shares of company stock valued at $323,857,048. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GOOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,087.17.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $30.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2,768.74. 778,337 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,348,554. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,406.55 and a 1 year high of $2,800.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,644.48.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

