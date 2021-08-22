Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Holdings Increased by Harbor Advisors LLC

Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,570 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 3.7% of Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $18,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,821.21.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $34.99 on Friday, reaching $2,748.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,559,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559,283. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,582.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,402.15 and a 1 year high of $2,767.25.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

