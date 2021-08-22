Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,339 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.4% of Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. United Bank increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 2,105 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Covey Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% in the first quarter. Covey Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $239,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 314.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 58 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 26.2% in the first quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 486 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $2,415.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,821.21.

GOOGL stock traded up $34.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,748.59. 1,559,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,559,283. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,402.15 and a 12-month high of $2,767.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2,582.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

