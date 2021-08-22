Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Jackson Wealth Management LLC

Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 132.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,926 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,521 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.4% of Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $19,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,329,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,117,461,000 after purchasing an additional 145,732 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,939,735 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,160,892,000 after purchasing an additional 79,686 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,234,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,670,993,000 after purchasing an additional 10,002 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,837,478 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,789,835,000 after purchasing an additional 10,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 3.6% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,779,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,346,132,000 after purchasing an additional 61,474 shares during the last quarter. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on GOOGL. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. China Renaissance Securities raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $1,477.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,821.21.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $34.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2,748.59. 1,559,658 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,559,283. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,402.15 and a 1-year high of $2,767.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,582.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.13 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

