Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.08.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ATEC. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Alphatec in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of ATEC stock opened at $12.35 on Friday. Alphatec has a 1 year low of $5.45 and a 1 year high of $19.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical technology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.20). Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 86.64% and a negative net margin of 54.09%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphatec will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphatec news, EVP David Sponsel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.78, for a total value of $147,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 554,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,192,805.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Lish sold 11,965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.46, for a total transaction of $196,943.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 3,631 shares of company stock valued at $48,792 and sold 31,965 shares valued at $487,144. 34.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATEC. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the fourth quarter worth $184,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Alphatec in the fourth quarter valued at $793,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alphatec in the fourth quarter valued at $4,966,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphatec by 7.3% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in Alphatec by 1,230.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,300 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. 43.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

