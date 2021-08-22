AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 24th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0833 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th.

ALA stock opened at C$25.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$26.08. AltaGas has a 12-month low of C$15.53 and a 12-month high of C$26.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.13 billion and a PE ratio of 19.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.96, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$25.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$25.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of AltaGas to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$28.27.

In related news, Director Deborah Susan Stein sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.00, for a total transaction of C$26,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,172,600.

About AltaGas

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

