Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.00.

ALTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Altair Engineering from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Altair Engineering in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. William Blair raised Altair Engineering from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Sunday, May 30th.

Shares of ALTR stock opened at $73.62 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.80. Altair Engineering has a 52 week low of $37.24 and a 52 week high of $74.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -818.00 and a beta of 1.50.

In other news, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 23,628 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $1,675,934.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Brett R. Chouinard sold 5,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.78, for a total value of $343,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 460,490 shares of company stock valued at $31,252,730. 25.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALTR. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Altair Engineering by 1,620.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 516 shares of the software’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering during the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,733 shares of the software’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.41% of the company’s stock.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

