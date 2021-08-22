American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) Short Interest Up 15.0% in July

American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,610,000 shares, an increase of 15.0% from the July 15th total of 1,400,000 shares. Approximately 7.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 413,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Superconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

In related news, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 8,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total transaction of $123,311.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 717,469 shares in the company, valued at $10,180,885.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 14,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $258,966.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,557 shares of company stock worth $577,619. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of American Superconductor by 8.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of American Superconductor by 12.1% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in American Superconductor during the second quarter worth $31,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in American Superconductor by 12.8% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 16,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in American Superconductor by 26.4% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares during the period. 54.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMSC opened at $11.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.92 million, a PE ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.76. American Superconductor has a 12-month low of $11.23 and a 12-month high of $31.78.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 27.00% and a negative return on equity of 17.25%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Superconductor will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About American Superconductor

American Superconductor Corp. engages in provision of megawatt-scale power solutions, which improve the performance of the power grid and lower the cost of wind power. It operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power with efficiency, reliability, security, and affordability.

