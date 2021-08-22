AMG National Trust Bank Acquires 11,840 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 350,669 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,840 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. AMG National Trust Bank owned approximately 0.28% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $40,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Insight 2811 Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 23,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 25,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWS opened at $115.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.16. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $77.36 and a 1-year high of $118.33.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

