AMG National Trust Bank Acquires 52 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,827 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,750.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,087.17.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,768.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2,644.48. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,406.55 and a one year high of $2,800.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.01, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.13 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 25 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,422.00, for a total value of $60,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,123,808. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,429.38, for a total value of $7,288,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,864,471.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 465,752 shares of company stock valued at $323,857,048 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

