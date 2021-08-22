AMG National Trust Bank Boosts Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 94.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,807 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $4,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of The Allstate by 1.2% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 7,405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Allstate by 2.4% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Allstate by 1.6% in the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in shares of The Allstate by 1.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 5,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of The Allstate by 2.4% in the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total value of $1,917,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,116,483.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on The Allstate from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research began coverage on The Allstate in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The Allstate from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup downgraded The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on The Allstate from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.17.

NYSE ALL opened at $134.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.15. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $86.51 and a 12-month high of $140.00. The firm has a market cap of $39.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.86.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 15.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The Allstate announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. The Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 22.00%.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

