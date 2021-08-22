AMG National Trust Bank Buys 3,824 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,536 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,824 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $12,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth about $227,354,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth about $94,973,000. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3,670.4% in the second quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 487,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,443,000 after acquiring an additional 474,325 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 845.8% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 368,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,177,000 after acquiring an additional 329,391 shares during the period. Finally, Homrich & Berg boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,867,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,809,000 after acquiring an additional 170,311 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $162.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.56. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $124.14 and a twelve month high of $163.16.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

