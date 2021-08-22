AMG National Trust Bank Decreases Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

AMG National Trust Bank decreased its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,355,055 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 15,020 shares during the period. V.F. accounts for 3.5% of AMG National Trust Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. AMG National Trust Bank owned 0.35% of V.F. worth $111,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VFC. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 314 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 409 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of V.F. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of V.F. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VFC shares. Bank of America started coverage on V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on V.F. from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on V.F. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on V.F. from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.38.

V.F. stock opened at $76.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.09. V.F. Co. has a 52 week low of $60.56 and a 52 week high of $90.79. The firm has a market cap of $29.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.85.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.16. V.F. had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. V.F.’s revenue was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. V.F.’s payout ratio is presently 149.62%.

In other news, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $40,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,790.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $1,070,002.44. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About V.F.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

