AMG National Trust Bank Has $103.36 Million Stock Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,275,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,461 shares during the period. Ball accounts for approximately 3.3% of AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. AMG National Trust Bank owned 0.39% of Ball worth $103,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ball in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Ball in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ball in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 75.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ball alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BLL opened at $94.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.26, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.70. Ball Co. has a one year low of $75.26 and a one year high of $102.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 32.37%. Ball’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. This is a positive change from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.20%.

In other Ball news, EVP Lisa Ann Pauley sold 17,773 shares of Ball stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total value of $1,580,908.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Cynthia A. Niekamp purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $89.27 per share, for a total transaction of $267,810.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 8,200 shares of company stock worth $736,472. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on BLL shares. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Longbow Research started coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.69.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.