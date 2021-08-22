AMG National Trust Bank Has $23.15 Million Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 0.7% of AMG National Trust Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $23,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 118.1% during the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 37.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $166.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $167.84. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $157.13 and a one year high of $186.99.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

