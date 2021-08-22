AMG National Trust Bank Has $30.11 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 258,139 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for about 1.0% of AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. AMG National Trust Bank owned 0.17% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $30,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DVY. Family Management Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 76.3% in the first quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 125.0% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

NASDAQ DVY opened at $117.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.73. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $78.25 and a one year high of $124.34.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.