AMG National Trust Bank Has $8.64 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

AMG National Trust Bank decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,539 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 2,105 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Covey Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Covey Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 314.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 58 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 486 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOOGL. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $1,477.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,821.21.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,748.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,582.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,402.15 and a 52-week high of $2,767.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

