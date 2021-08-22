AMG National Trust Bank Has $85.46 Million Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

AMG National Trust Bank cut its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 440,607 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,948 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises about 2.7% of AMG National Trust Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. AMG National Trust Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Lowe’s Companies worth $85,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 225.0% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 208 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 104.5% during the 1st quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 227 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $2,906,190.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $208.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $193.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.72 and a 1-year high of $215.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $27.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.76 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 394.11% and a net margin of 7.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st were paid a $0.80 dividend. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.12%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LOW. upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. OTR Global downgraded Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.83.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

