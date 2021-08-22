AMG National Trust Bank Increases Stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) by 22.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,078 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $7,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 44,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,556,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 16,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 145.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ICVT stock opened at $98.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.31. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.43 and a fifty-two week high of $58.18.

Featured Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.