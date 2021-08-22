AMG National Trust Bank Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) by 35.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,780 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank owned about 0.28% of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF worth $4,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 72.7% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 1,161.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 8,575.0% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWL opened at $50.82 on Friday. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a one year low of $38.63 and a one year high of $51.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.66.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

