AMG National Trust Bank Purchases 6,854 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,328 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,854 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank owned 0.09% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $4,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 33,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 71,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 14,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF stock opened at $58.47 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.03 and a fifty-two week high of $59.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.11.

