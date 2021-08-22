AMG National Trust Bank Purchases 8,962 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT)

AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,962 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank owned 0.60% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF worth $8,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA PPLT opened at $92.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.53. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.84 and a fifty-two week high of $122.48.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.