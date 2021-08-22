AMG National Trust Bank Sells 884 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

AMG National Trust Bank lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 884 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. AMG National Trust Bank owned about 0.16% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $19,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $289.47 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $210.02 and a 1 year high of $339.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $301.54.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.