Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.78.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group started coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

In related news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 29,500 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $295,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 905,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,061,922.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 10,514 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $105,245.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 436,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,368,333.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 33,105 shares of company stock valued at $292,188 and sold 156,927 shares valued at $1,572,590. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 23,121,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $222,890,000 after buying an additional 260,000 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 494,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,764,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 149,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 34,432 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 107,525.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 75,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 75,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $451,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

Amicus Therapeutics stock opened at $10.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -10.98 and a beta of 1.08. Amicus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.60 and a 1-year high of $25.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.76.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 91.47% and a negative net margin of 89.53%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

