AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,699 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.29% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $13,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMN. Violich Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the second quarter valued at about $237,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the second quarter valued at about $5,634,000. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the second quarter valued at about $1,868,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 2.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coe Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1.7% during the first quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 10,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMN. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AMN Healthcare Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.43.

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $107.96 on Friday. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.46 and a 52-week high of $110.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.40.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.21. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 28.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,535,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 2,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $279,072.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,907 shares of company stock valued at $1,254,122 in the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

