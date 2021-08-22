Amon (AMN) Price Tops $0.0033 on Exchanges

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 22nd. In the last week, Amon has traded 21% lower against the dollar. One Amon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Amon has a total market capitalization of $2.34 million and approximately $6,739.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00056540 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003281 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00014790 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002010 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $402.99 or 0.00808913 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.89 or 0.00047947 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Amon Coin Profile

Amon (CRYPTO:AMN) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 coins and its circulating supply is 714,344,960 coins. Amon’s official message board is medium.com/@amontech . Amon’s official website is amon.tech . Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Amon offers a multi-cryptocurrency debit-card where you can store your funds, real-time conversion, and instant payment anywhere. AMN is an Ethereum-based token that gives users different benefits such as discounted fees, better customer service andthe possibility to receive passive interest from MasterNodes. “

Buying and Selling Amon

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Amon using one of the exchanges listed above.

