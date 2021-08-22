AmonD Price Tops $0.0024 on Exchanges (AMON)

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 22nd. AmonD has a total market capitalization of $1.99 million and $4,030.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AmonD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, AmonD has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002005 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002495 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00056422 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65.10 or 0.00130405 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.15 or 0.00156527 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003697 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,837.89 or 0.99826161 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $454.51 or 0.00910386 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,249.23 or 0.06508255 BTC.

AmonD Profile

AmonD’s launch date was August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,176,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 834,230,514 coins. AmonD’s official website is www.amond.cc . The official message board for AmonD is medium.com/amondofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “AmonD belives that consumers are key to the future advertising industry. Using innovate ad tech based on blockchain technology, AmonD offers consumers sufficient and fair incentives for allowing active management of personal data and advertising. The main app is an all-in-one service platform that combines crypto and point wallets. User can earn our points by participating in advertising campaigns, and they can exchange points with mobile vouchers and tokens as well. “

AmonD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AmonD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AmonD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

