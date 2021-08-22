Analysts Anticipate AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) to Announce $1.03 EPS

Brokerages predict that AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) will announce $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for AdvanSix’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the highest is $1.20. AdvanSix reported earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5,250%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that AdvanSix will report full year earnings of $4.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.88 to $4.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.04. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AdvanSix.

Get AdvanSix alerts:

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $437.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.80 million. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 6.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AdvanSix in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 3,961.9% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in AdvanSix by 829.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AdvanSix during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in AdvanSix by 57.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ASIX traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.05. 194,539 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,781. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.46. The company has a market capitalization of $957.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.69. AdvanSix has a 52 week low of $11.62 and a 52 week high of $38.12.

AdvanSix Company Profile

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AdvanSix (ASIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AdvanSix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvanSix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.