Analysts Anticipate Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.67 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) to announce ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Sutro Biopharma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.81) and the highest is ($0.51). Sutro Biopharma reported earnings of ($0.33) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 103%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($2.12) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.42) to ($1.60). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.68) to ($2.03). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sutro Biopharma.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.28. Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 114.69% and a negative return on equity of 32.92%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on STRO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Sutro Biopharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.86.

NASDAQ:STRO traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.15. The stock had a trading volume of 264,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,780. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $883.72 million, a PE ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 11.74, a current ratio of 10.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Sutro Biopharma has a 12 month low of $8.54 and a 12 month high of $28.30.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 16.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,626,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,423,000 after purchasing an additional 524,826 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 7.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,848,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,953,000 after purchasing an additional 201,675 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 0.7% during the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,072,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,535,000 after purchasing an additional 14,428 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,063,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,355,000 after purchasing an additional 23,206 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 5.8% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,794,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,354,000 after purchasing an additional 98,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Sutro Biopharma Inc engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

