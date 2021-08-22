Analysts Anticipate Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Varex Imaging’s earnings. Varex Imaging posted earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,050%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Varex Imaging will report full year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.23 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Varex Imaging.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.13. Varex Imaging had a positive return on equity of 6.75% and a negative net margin of 2.22%. The company had revenue of $211.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.15 million.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging in the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 6.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging in the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 26.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 9.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.32% of the company’s stock.

VREX stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.57. 159,185 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,628. Varex Imaging has a twelve month low of $10.36 and a twelve month high of $29.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.16. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -61.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.97.

Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.

