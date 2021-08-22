Analysts Anticipate Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) to Announce $0.11 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) to report earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Viasat’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.26. Viasat reported earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 266.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viasat will report full-year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to $0.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to $2.83. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Viasat.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.20. Viasat had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 1.36%.

VSAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Viasat from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Viasat from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Viasat from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Viasat from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSAT opened at $51.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 109.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.17. Viasat has a 1-year low of $29.82 and a 1-year high of $61.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Viasat in the second quarter worth $45,980,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Viasat by 80.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 959,661 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $45,829,000 after purchasing an additional 428,446 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Viasat by 37.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,356,413 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $67,604,000 after purchasing an additional 369,661 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Viasat by 22.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,791,564 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $89,292,000 after purchasing an additional 329,571 shares during the period. Finally, Freshford Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Viasat during the second quarter valued at $16,360,000. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Viasat Company Profile

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

