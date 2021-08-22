Analysts Expect Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $10.01 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) will report sales of $10.01 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cellectis’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $12.00 million and the lowest is $7.03 million. Cellectis reported sales of $9.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cellectis will report full year sales of $68.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $63.00 million to $75.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $82.95 million, with estimates ranging from $36.80 million to $168.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cellectis.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $14.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.43 million. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 39.99% and a negative net margin of 181.89%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CLLS. Oppenheimer started coverage on Cellectis in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Cellectis in a report on Friday. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cellectis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $19,529,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Cellectis during the second quarter worth $15,994,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 392.9% in the first quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 346,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,003,000 after acquiring an additional 276,230 shares during the period. Prosight Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cellectis in the first quarter valued at $2,787,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cellectis by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 890,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,997,000 after purchasing an additional 116,723 shares during the period. 35.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CLLS opened at $12.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.19. Cellectis has a 12 month low of $11.88 and a 12 month high of $34.71. The stock has a market cap of $566.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 2.36.

Cellectis SA engages as a biopharmaceutical company that harnesses the immune system to target and eradicate cancer cells. It offers Gene editing and Immuno-oncology. The company was founded by David J. Sourdive and André Choulika on February 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

