Analysts Expect Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) Will Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) will report earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Earthstone Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.27. Earthstone Energy reported earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 316.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Earthstone Energy will report full year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.05. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.62. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Earthstone Energy.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $89.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.37 million. Earthstone Energy had a negative net margin of 11.78% and a positive return on equity of 5.09%.

ESTE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $12.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,524 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 4,977 shares during the period. 36.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Earthstone Energy stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,677. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $580.38 million, a P/E ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 2.95. Earthstone Energy has a 52 week low of $2.41 and a 52 week high of $13.15.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

